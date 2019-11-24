Lewis Capaldi was among the big winners at the Radio 1 Teen Awards in London on Sunday (24.11.19)

The 23-year-old singer was announced as this year's winner of the Best British Singer award and the Best Single category for 'Someone You Loved', having enjoyed a dramatic rise to stardom in 2019.

Capaldi released his debut album, 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent', in May and has since established himself as one of the music industry's most sought-after stars.

Elsewhere, Stormzy won the Best British Rapper gong at the event at Television Centre, whilst Little Mix - which features Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson - claimed the Best Group award.

The chart-topping girlband previously won the Best British Group title in 2017 and 2018, but the Best Group Prize is, in fact, a new award which combines the previous Best British Group and International Group categories.

Another of the big-name winners at the annual awards bash - which was hosted by Greg James, Maya Jama and Mollie King - was Ariana Grande, who won Best International Solo Artist.

The 26-year-old singer - who has a huge global fanbase - released her most-recent album, 'Thank U, Next', earlier this year.

The record spawned a string of chart hits, including the single '7 Rings' and the lead single from the album, 'Thank U, Next'.

Meanwhile, the much-hyped Marvel movie 'Avengers Endgame' was named the Best Film, whilst 'Stranger Things' - which stars the likes of Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard - topped the Best TV Show category.

The Radio 1 teen awards show will be broadcast on Saturday, November 30 on Radio 1 (12-1 pm GMT) and BBC Two (4-5 pm GMT).

Full list of award winners:

Best group:

Little Mix

Best British singer:

Lewis Capaldi

Best British rapper:

Stormzy

Best international solo artist:

Ariana Grande

Best single:

'Someone You Loved' (Lewis Capaldi)

Best film:

'Avengers Endgame'

Best TV show:

'Stranger Things'