Chart-topping pop star Lewis Capaldi was among the big winners of the Radio 1 Teen Awards.
Lewis Capaldi was among the big winners at the Radio 1 Teen Awards in London on Sunday (24.11.19)
The 23-year-old singer was announced as this year's winner of the Best British Singer award and the Best Single category for 'Someone You Loved', having enjoyed a dramatic rise to stardom in 2019.
Capaldi released his debut album, 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent', in May and has since established himself as one of the music industry's most sought-after stars.
Elsewhere, Stormzy won the Best British Rapper gong at the event at Television Centre, whilst Little Mix - which features Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson - claimed the Best Group award.
The chart-topping girlband previously won the Best British Group title in 2017 and 2018, but the Best Group Prize is, in fact, a new award which combines the previous Best British Group and International Group categories.
Another of the big-name winners at the annual awards bash - which was hosted by Greg James, Maya Jama and Mollie King - was Ariana Grande, who won Best International Solo Artist.
The 26-year-old singer - who has a huge global fanbase - released her most-recent album, 'Thank U, Next', earlier this year.
The record spawned a string of chart hits, including the single '7 Rings' and the lead single from the album, 'Thank U, Next'.
Meanwhile, the much-hyped Marvel movie 'Avengers Endgame' was named the Best Film, whilst 'Stranger Things' - which stars the likes of Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard - topped the Best TV Show category.
The Radio 1 teen awards show will be broadcast on Saturday, November 30 on Radio 1 (12-1 pm GMT) and BBC Two (4-5 pm GMT).
Full list of award winners:
Best group:
Little Mix
Best British singer:
Lewis Capaldi
Best British rapper:
Stormzy
Best international solo artist:
Ariana Grande
Best single:
'Someone You Loved' (Lewis Capaldi)
Best film:
'Avengers Endgame'
Best TV show:
'Stranger Things'
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...