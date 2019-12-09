Lewis Capaldi paid a £5,000 tab at Greggs in Glasgow so his fans could enjoy a treat after his hometown gig.

The 'Grace' hitmaker - who was born in the Scottish city - kindly teamed up with the bakery chain to offer his fans free savoury and sweet snacks at the Argyle Street store after performing a sold-out show at the nearby O2 Academy Glasgow on Saturday night (07.12.19).

All gig-goers had to do to get their hands on a sausage roll or doughnut was to show their wristband from the gig.

Lewis said: ''As a thank you for coming tonight I've put a tab behind the local Greggs on Argyle Street for you all.

''The Bakes are on me! Steak Bakes, Vegan Sausage Rolls and doughnuts, get whatever you want. You'll just need your blue wristband after the gig.''

Hundreds of fans ended up piling into the shop to grab a freebie.

Earlier this year, the 23-year-old star went undercover at a Greggs shop in Middlesbrough to serve customers.

The sweet gesture comes after Lewis was forced to cancel a string of UK shows to prevent damage to his vocal cords.

The 'Hold Me While You Wait' singer lost his voice during a performance at the O2 Academy Brixton in London last month, and was forced to cancel three dates in Nottingham, Norwich and Sheffield as a result.

Following his gig in Brixton, Lewis wrote to thank his fans on Instagram after they helped him get through the performance with his sore throat.

He wrote: ''Last night in Brixton was one of the hardest performances I've had to do and thank you so, so much to everyone that came down and helped out with the tougher parts of some of those tunes.

''I'm so sorry that my voice wasn't as up to it as I had hoped it would be. As you know, I have been struggling with my voice since touring in America and the European leg and much of this UK stretch of this tour has been difficult. I've had many URGENT check ups with various doctors and under each of their professional advisories I need to take it very easy and unfortunately have to cancel the next three shows. I desperately want to be able to perform every show I advertise and put on for you all. And I'm so sorry to everyone that bought tickets to the cancelled shows. Genuinely hate letting ANYONE down. (sic)''