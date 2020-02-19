Lewis Capaldi will cap off 2020 by playing The O2 in London on October 2.

The 'Grace' hitmaker will play one final gig at the iconic venue to mark the end of an incredible couple of years for the Scottish superstar, who released his record-breaking debut album, 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent', won countless accolades and made his Glastonbury debut.

The shows will follow his March arena dates, which includes two consecutive nights at The SSE Arena, Wembley, beginning on March 12.

All of his gigs will see Lewis' initiative, LIVELIVE, which supports fans suffering from mental health issues, in action on site.

The idea is to help fans by providing a team at each venue who are expertly trained and qualified in assisting with panic, anxiety or any other concerns they may have.

The show announcement comes hours after Lewis bagged two BRITs on Tuesday night (18.02.20).

The popular singer/songwriter scooped New Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for 'Someone You Loved' at the prestigious ceremony at The O2.

Lewis' first speech was muted by ITV as the 'Grace' hitmaker speedily said: ''Thank you very f***ing much see you in a bit goodnight.''

He then took aim at his ex-girlfriend, Paige Turley - who is currently on 'Love Island - whilst accepting his second accolade of the night as he reiterated that the song is actually about his late grandmother.

He said: ''My name is Lewis. Thanks very f***ing much. Contrary to many people thinking it's about my ex-girlfriend who you can now see every night on 'Love island', it's actually about my grandmother who sadly passed away a few years ago.''

The 23-year-old star - who had clearly hit the booze hard - then thanked his grandmother for ''dying'', before apologising.

He said: ''I hope to God ITV don't contact her to be on a dating show.

''It's the best year of my life. Thanks to my mum and dad for making love and thanks to my grandmother for dying. Sorry. See you later.''

Tickets for Lewis' O2 arena gig go on sale on February 21 at 11am.