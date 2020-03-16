Lewis Capaldi has suffered with the ''a**e apocalypse'' on tour.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker is currently on the road performing at arenas in the UK, and he admitted he's not been feeling at his best with a poorly tummy during the sell-out tour.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he said: ''I have been experiencing what can only be described as the a**e apocalypse - it's just been flying out of me!

''My a**e has decided I'm not too busy. It must have been something I've eaten, late-night snacks are not conducive to a healthy bum.''

The 23-year-old star has put his toilet troubles down to his love for fast food on the road, and he admitted his body has given him a fair warning.

He added: ''This is my body telling me not to have a beef burger in Switzerland at 1am because you will experience the downfall of that, you will experience the negatives of that pretty quick.''

Next month, Lewis is set for a US tour with Niall Horan, but the former One Direction singer insisted he won't be allowing his Scottish pal to be a bad influence after they enjoyed a boozy night out after the BRIT Awards last month.

He recently said: ''It's going to be a complete lockdown otherwise there's no way we will be able to perform.

''I have to be on stage for an hour and a half every night and I haven't made it easy for myself with the songs. They're all in high keys.

''There's no way I'd be good value for money if we were going on the lash all the time. So we're getting nights out out of the way now.''

The 'This Town' singer previously confirmed he and Lewis would tone down their partying ways on tour, after Lewis had to cancel a string of UK shows to prevent damage to his vocal cords in November.

Niall explained: ''So the idea of us wrecking the place and then trying to perform for two hours every night probably isn't as feasible as it sounds.

''It's going to be hard not to do what we want to do but we will pick our days, go for a few beers and have a laugh. We always have a laugh, anyway.

''He is a very funny man. What you see is what you get.''