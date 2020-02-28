Lewis Capaldi has been confirmed for Reading and Leeds.

The Scottish superstar - who recently became a two-time BRIT Award-winner - leads the latest names added to the line-up for this August Bank Holiday's festivals, which will be headlined by Liam Gallagher, Stormzy and Rage Against The Machine.

The 'Someone You Loved' singer will grace Reading's Richfield Avenue on August 28, performing just before trap stars Migos, and will hit up the main stage at Leeds' Bramham Park the following day.

Lewis' main stage appearance comes two years after he made his Festival Republic Stage debut in 2018.

Also joining the 'Grace' hitmaker at Reading and Leeds is the likes of The Subways, Ms Banks, MoStack, L Devine, Cleopatrick, Belako, JAUZ, 100 Gecs, Koven and Sofi Tukker.

'Vossi Bop' hitmaker Stormzy will close the main stage on August 28 at Reading and August 29 at Leeds.

Whilst 'Killing In The Name' rockers Rage will headline Leeds on August 28 and Reading on August 30.

Former Oasis star Liam headlines Reading on August 28 and Leeds on August 29.

Previously confirmed artists include Mabel, Sam Fender, AJ Tracey, Gerry Cinnamon, All Time Low, Aitch, Two Door Cinema Club, and slowthai.

Last year's festival was headlined by The 1975, Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots and Foo Fighters.

Reading and Leeds takes place between August 28 and August 30.

More names are still to be announced.

Tickets for both festivals are on sale now from www.readingandleedsfestival.com