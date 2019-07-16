Lewis Capaldi's signed Chewbacca mask is being auctioned off to raise funds for Frightened Rabbit's mental health charity.

Following the 22-year-old star's performance at TRNSMT festival in Scotland at the weekend, where he walked on stage in the mask of the 'Star Wars' character as another dig at his rival Noel Gallagher, who had called him the Wookiee warrior, the prop has been put up for sale on eBay and, in just over 12 hours, it has reached more than £5,000 with six days still left to go.

The money raised will go to Tiny Changes, which was setup by the family of Frightened Rabbit's late founding member Scott Hutchison - who tragically took his own life at the age of 36 in May last year - to improve mental health in children and young people.

In a statement, his family said: ''The charity has at its heart a passion for changing how young people in Scotland are affected by mental health issues.

''We want to see a Scotland where young people are listened to when they talk about their mental health. Where young people can access the support they need, when they need it.

''A country where young people are feeling better, not worse.

''And where youth mental health issues do not prevent people from fulfilling their potential as adults.''

At TRNSMT, Lewis dedicated his rendition of Oasis hit 'Don't Look Back In Anger' to his ''dear, dear father'' Noel and changed the title to 'Don't Chewbac In Anger'.

The band's former guitarist had fumed in an interview: ''F****** Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes. The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot.

''It's the greatest day of his f***** life so far.

''He's just thinking, ''Wow!'' Well, I know you're Scottish and all that, but f***** hell!

''It is like a third world country, but for f***'s sake, man, you must have had a better day than this. Surely!''

After the insult, Lewis instantly changed his Twitter username to Chewis Capaldi and updated his profile picture to him as Chewbacca.

Lewis also used his Glastonbury appearance last month to mock Noel.

He donned a green parka and matching bucket hat, the Britpop group's trademark outfits in the 90s, as a clip of Noel saying ''Who's this Capaldi fella?'' played on repeat on the screens around the stage.

Taking off the parka, Lewis then revealed he was wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with Noel's face, surrounded by a heart and the whole stunt was in response to the 'Wonderwall' hitmaker's dismissal of Lewis and his songs in a radio interview that happened before the Worthy Farm gig.

The beef with the 'Hold Me While You Wait' singer started after Noel said in an interview with Radio X: ''Music is f**king w**k at the moment. Who's this Capaldi fella? Who the f**k's that idiot?''

Taking to his Instagram Stories to respond, Lewis posted a video in which he joked that becoming the latest in a long line of musicians to be ''slagged off'' by Noel was better than having a number one album or number one single.

He said: ''F***ing c'mon! F***ing peaked - slagged off by Noel Gallagher! Number 1 single - who gives a f**k? Number 1 album - who gives a f**k? Noel Gallagher has just slagged me off. This is dreams coming true. It's Father's Day and I'm being slagged off by a man who's old enough to be my dad, and I've never been more happy.''

Bids on the signed mask can be made by visiting www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Lewis-Capaldi-Chewbacca-Mask-Signed/143329826088?hash=item215f1f9528:g:BBEAAOSwK-1dLHF4

For more information on the charity head to www.makingtinychanges.co.uk