Lewis Capaldi has nightmares about his second album.

The 23-year-old singer/songwriter's debut record 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent' was a critical and commercial success so Lewis admitted it will be difficult to surpass it with his second album.

He told Music Week: ''I have nightmares about it, I wake up in cold sweats.

''No I don't, because I think the best way to do it is just f***ing walk in, write the songs, sing the songs and f*** off.

''The next album won't be out until 2021 but I'd like to release a new song from a new album at the end of next year, for sure.

''I don't want to f*** off, I'm f***ing 23.''

Lewis also revealed he has hired a personal trainer to whip him into shape after he piled on the pounds on tour.

He said: ''It's early doors, but this time next year I'll be looking svelte.

''It's important to get up and do a bit of exercise in the morning, more for mental health than anything else. It sets me up so much better for the rest of the day.''

Lewis only released his debut album in May and admitted that he feels very ''f***ing lucky''.

He said: ''It's just f***ing out of this world. Stuff that I deemed impossible - like getting a No.1 in the UK, and America going the way it went - is now a thing and it's crazy.

''I'm just so f***ing lucky. You can write as many songs as you like, but the only way to describe my year is just f***ing lucky.''