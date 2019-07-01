Lewis Capaldi says his Noel Gallagher dig was just ''a good laugh''.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker jokingly trolled the former Oasis star as he took to The Other stage at Glastonbury on Saturday (29.06.19) in a green parka and matching bucket hat, the britpop group's trademark outfits in the 90s, as a clip of Noel saying ''Who's this Capaldi fella?'' played on repeat on the screens around the stage.

Taking off the parka, Lewis then revealed he was wearing a t-shirt with Noel's face on, surrounded by a heart.

Noel's daughter Anais Gallagher, 19, even took to Twitter to applaud Lewis after he mocked her dad.

She wrote: ''I want to be @LewisCapaldi when I grow up.''

Whilst Noel's rival sibling and former bandmate Liam Gallagher, 46, even got a selfie with Lewis at Glastonbury after he said ''I do now'' when asked if he's a fan of the chart-topping singer/songwriter.

The beef started after Noel called him an ''idiot'' and mocked the popularity of his debut LP 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent'.

But the 'Grace' singer has admitted it was all for banter and that once he ditched the comedy act and realised he was amidst a career-defining set, it all got ''a bit nervy''.

He told The Guardian newspaper: ''It was all a good laugh, then I realised: 'I've got a gig to play here' ... I wasn't prepared for that many people. The first half-minute was a bit nervy.''

And the Scottish star confessed he ''got a bit teary'' at the end of his set.

He said: ''I wish I had more words. It was so, so mad. It was the first time I almost cried on stage - I got a bit teary towards the end there.''

The beef started after Noel said in an interview with Radio X: ''Music is f**king w**k at the moment. Who's this Capaldi fella? Who the f**k's that idiot?''

Taking to his Instagram Stories to respond, Lewis posted a video in which he joked that becoming the latest in a long line of musicians to be ''slagged off'' by Noel was better than having a number one album or number one single.

He said: ''F***ing c'mon! F***ing peaked - slagged off by Noel Gallagher! Number 1 single - who gives a f**k? Number 1 album - who gives a f**k? Noel Gallagher has just slagged me off. This is dreams coming true. It's Father's Day and I'm being slagged off by a man who's old enough to be my dad, and I've never been more happy.''

After wishing Noel a happy Father's Day, the 22-year-old singer filmed himself listening to Oasis' 2002 single 'Stop Crying Your Heart Out'.

And rather than let the war of words die, Noel responded to his jibes by posting a video of his 11-year-old son Donovan pretending to cry whilst singing 'Someone You Loved' on his Twitter account.

He captioned the clip: ''You might wanna try and find some joy in your tunes. You're destroying the youth.''