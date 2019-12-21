Lewis Capaldi started getting panic attacks when he first found fame.

The 23-year-old singer recently revealed he has started exercising more for his mental health and it was a series of panic attacks at the Austin City Limits music festival in Texas that inspired him to start looking after himself more.

He told NME: ''It's more of a mental health thing. It gives me energy and keeps me happy. I mean, when I'm actually doing it I f**king hate it so much, but it feels better after.''

''That's what I think about taking the p**s out of things. I take the p**s out of doing things on stage and how mental it is because you have to, because it stops you getting caught up in it. Summer last year I started having massive panic attacks. I was supposed to do Austin City Limits but I had to cancel because I was just having panic attack after panic attack, and I thought I had something seriously wrong with me, because I'm a bit of a hypochondriac. And I went and got a f**king MRI scan. But they said I was just anxious, just recalibrating to this new f**king lifestyle. So I said, right, cancel everything for three weeks, and no one gave me any sh*t for it.''

Lewis also revealed he wants to get his heart broken so he can write about it.

The star has admitted that much of his debut album 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent' was inspired by a relationship that ''fizzled'' out but he would love to be involved in a proper heartbreak so that he could use it to inspire new music.

He explained: ''Adele wrote her album about a relationship breaking up in a bad way, being jilted I think. I wrote mine about a relationship that just ended, just fizzled out. I'd love to be jilted by someone, then I could be as successful as Adele.''