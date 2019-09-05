Lewis Capaldi doesn't see his success lasting.

The Scottish chart-topper thinks it's ''bizarre'' how he became a huge star thanks to his 2018 breakthrough hit 'Someone You Loved' - which spent seven weeks at number one, and remained in the UK top 10 for 14 weeks - and he has ''convinced himself'' that he won't be this popular by this time next year.

Speaking on BBC Scotland's 'The Edit', he said: ''You can't accept it as normality at all.

''You have to go, 'This is very weird and it's going to be weird for a couple of years.'

''It's so bizarre and I am so convinced that it's not going to last for very long.

''It's at some size now where you think, 'Surely it can not go on for longer than a year.

''It already shouldn't have gone on this long, do you know what I mean?

''So we will see how we will get on, but you can't ask for a better life, I guess, it has just been incredible.''

Meanwhile, Lewis recently admitted he almost ditched 'Someone You Loved' because he didn't think it was strong enough.

The singer admitted he had some serious doubts over the quality of his hit single.

He said: ''With 'Someone You Loved' I wrote the melodies for it and then I was like, 'oh f**k, this is not good enough', and then I completely stopped working on it.

''And I kept revisiting it over the months and still thinking,'this isn't good enough still', and I was almost trashing the song every single time.''

The tune was released it in November and was the follow-up to lead single 'Grace', which made the top 10, from his debut album 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent'.