Lewis Capaldi expects to be ''sick in the toilet'' upon his return to the UK.

The 23-year-old singer is currently on tour in the US, where he's just become the first Scot to score a solo US number one since 1981, and Lewis cannot wait to celebrate his success when he returns home.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker - who was born in Glasgow - told the 'Billboard Pop Shop Podcast': ''I'll probably, I'm gonna be sick. I'll be sick. I'll be sick in the toilet. And the next morning I'll have an upset stomach and I'll probably be really sad and be like, 'Oh, why am I drinking at all?!' And then I'll wake up the day after and I'll be happy again.

''So that's my plan. Play these shows, two and a half weeks. Get so f***ed up that I spew and feel sad, really sad the next day, really sad the next day. Questioning everything in my life ... and then the following day I'll be fine again. And then we go on a U.K. tour! And it'll be lovely!

''And I'm back in America at the end of the year! ... That's my plan!''

Meanwhile, Lewis recently revealed he has been ''swiping [his] fingers to the bone'' on Tinder - but he is still single.

The chart-topping star has turned to the popular dating app in a bid to find love, although his search has been fruitless so far.

Asked at the Q Awards at London's Roundhouse how he's finding life on the dating app, Lewis shared: ''I'm swiping my fingers to the bone, and lo and behold, still a single man.

''A real indication of that is I brought my pal from school here, who works in recruitment. So there's no relationship.''