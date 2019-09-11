Lewis Capaldi is planning to release ''a couple'' of new songs before the end of the year.

The Scottish singer/songwriter has admitted he wishes he hadn't had so much success with his breakthrough hit, 'Someone You Loved' - which was the best-selling song of the year and spent seven weeks at number one in the UK - because he has no idea how he's going to top it.

However, he promised fans that he's constantly penning new tunes and is hoping to share some of his new material soon.

Asked if he's thinking about new music or just focusing on his tour, the 'Grace' hitmaker told Entertainment Weekly: ''I'm thinking about it for sure because I'm like, Oh f*** how am I going to follow that f***ing song. I'm like, for f-- sake, I wish it had done a little bit less well. But, yeah, I'm thinking about it.

''We're hoping to release a little bit of new music at some point this year -- not like an album, just, I'm working on a couple of songs that I'd really like to get out there.

''If it happens it happens, if it doesn't, it doesn't.

''We'll see what happens.''

The 22-year-old star insisted it's important for him to keep writing otherwise it can ''kind of dry up the muscle'' and revealed he's already coming up with ideas for a second album - the follow-up to 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' - but he's not writing songs for commercial gain.

He added: ''I think it's just important to keep writing because if you stop and just do the tour, it can kind of dry up the muscle a bit.

''I'm always writing and I'm definitely thinking about a second album because I'm like, 'F*** it, here we go, let's try this again.'

''I think what's important for me, is just writing tunes that I like.

''Whether or not they f***ing bomb commercially doesn't matter because I enjoyed writing them.''