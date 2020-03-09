Lewis Capaldi has penned Rita Ora's new track 'How To Be Lonely'.

The 29-year-old singer will release her new song on Friday (13.03.20), and it has now been revealed that 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker Lewis penned the upcoming hit, on which he also plays guitar and lends his voice to the backing vocals.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Lewis has really proven himself as a songwriter and is being encouraged to give away more songs he is unlikely to release himself, as well as writing specifically for other artists.

''It can be hugely lucrative, so launching himself as a songwriter for other acts is sure to earn him a fortune.

''Right now he is on the road a lot and starting to think about his second album. But being able to write for other people helps Lewis to take his mind off his own music.''

Rita couldn't be happier to have Lewis, 23, involved with her new track, as she praised the Scottish singer as ''a great talent''.

She said: ''I loved working with Lewis on this track. It's been a lot of fun.

''He's a great talent and a man of the moment. I really connected with the lyrics when he sent it to me.''

Meanwhile, Lewis recently said he's still struggling to ''process'' his success, as he admitted the last 12 months of his life have been ''f***ing unbelievable''.

Speaking last month, he said: ''It's been f***ing unbelievable.

''It's very hard to process because everything's so fast sometimes but it's just been the most incredible last 12 months and actually we're finishing it up, we're going to finish this album tour on October 2 in the O2. So that'll be a good way to see it all off.''