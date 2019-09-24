Lewis Capaldi is offering free concert tickets to fans who match him on Tinder.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker had his profile on the dating app put up on massive billboards to promote the giveaway, which offers two lucky people the chance to win flights to New York for his show across the pond or one of the dates on his UK tour next year.

Lewis joked that using Tinder Gold - the premium version of the app - is his ''only lifeline'' left to find a partner, otherwise he will be living with his mum forever.

He quipped: ''I'm very excited to have teamed up with the people at Tinder to give two lucky people the chance to fly out to New York to meet your favourite big lovely handsome celebrity (me).

''I'm yet to find love and Tinder Gold is the only lifeline I have left before I'm resigned to a lifetime living at home with my mother.''

The Scottish star - whose jokes have inspired an endless stream of memes online - perviously revealed some of the key parts of his bio, which he quipped is ''f***ing tremendous'', including the fact he was a ''BRITs Critics' Choice Awards nominee''.

He laughed: ''My Tinder bio is f***ing tremendous ... it's 'BRITs Critics' Choice nominee'.

''I have one dog and I'm very good at fighting, so those are two key things people look for in a potential mate.

''He's 17 years old. He's blind in one eye. But I love him.''

The 22-year-old star also previously admitted he's not had much luck on Tinder.

He said: ''It's a barren experience for me, man. I'm not very successful at all.''

However, it might be the fact that he doesn't reply to people who recognise him that he hasn't found a lover yet.

He said: ''Sometimes people recognise me but I just don't reply to those people.

''If someone sends me a song lyric, I'm not going to go 'Cool man'. My Tinder bio now just says I have one dog and I'm very good at fighting. I think that's all you need to know in a potential partner.''