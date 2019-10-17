Lewis Capaldi has been ''swiping [his] fingers to the bone'' on Tinder - but is still single.

The 23-year-old singer has turned to the app in a bid to find love but admitted his search has been fruitless so far and even the chance to be on his arm at red carpet events hadn't appealed to potential partners.

Asked at the Q Awards at London's Roundhouse on Wednesday (16.10.19) how he things were going on the dating app, he said: ''It's going.

''I'm swiping my fingers to the bone, and lo and behold, still a single man.

''A real indication of that is I brought my pal from school here, who works in recruitment. So there's no relationship.''

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker recently spent time with Sir Elton John and his ''lovely'' family on board the 'Tiny Dancer' singer's yacht and he had a ''brilliant'' trip, although it often felt surreal when he remembered just how famous his host is.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''It ended up just me and him showing each other songs we liked on his iPad.

''Which is something I've done with my friends with the aux cable in the car, but every two minutes I'd look up and go 'Oh, you're f*****g Elton John...cool!'

''It's crazy. But he was lovely, and he said if anything you ever ever want to talk about, or need advice, just give me a call.

''The whole thing was just brilliant.''

But Lewis joked he'd missed the chance to make a lot of money out of his trip.

Asked if he took a souvenir such as loo roll from the yacht, he quipped: ''I should have done! I would have made a killing from that!''

The 'Hold Me While You Wait' hitmaker is learning to play the piano on the advice of Elton, who recommended he perform a track with just the instrument because ''people would like to see it'' at his live shows.

He said: ''The thing is, I'm lazy as f**k. If I didn't start playing guitar when I was nine I'd have gone 'f**k that, too many strings'.

''But I'm going give it a go and to try my best and think 'Remember, Elton John said you should do this. Sir Elton.'''