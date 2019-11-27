Lewis Capaldi has reportedly joined celebrity dating app Raya, after previously using Tinder to try and find love.
Lewis Capaldi has reportedly joined celebrity dating app Raya.
The 'Someone You Love' hitmaker previously admitted he'd signed up to Tinder in a bid to find his special someone, but it seems he's not had any luck as he's now reportedly hunting for a partner on exclusive app Raya.
According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Lewis has been using Raya for a few weeks in order to speak to fellow celebrity singles.
The publication claims his bio reads: ''I have one dog and am very good at fighting.''
Raya users are encouraged to put one of their favourite songs on their profile, and Lewis has reportedly picked ABBA's 'The Winner Takes It All' as his song of choice.
The news comes after the 23-year-old singer asked Ronnie Wood and Imelda May to help him find a girlfriend.
Ronnie invited him to party with his group the Rolling Stones and told Lewis he'd have ''no problem'' finding someone to date there.
He said: ''Come and be my guest. You'll have no problem mate, that's my advice to you, you stick in there, hang in there mate.''
But if he doesn't want to wait that long, Imelda offered to introduce him to two of her single female friends.
Speaking on 'Later With Jools Holland', she said: ''I've got two friends with me who are both fabulous and both single.''
The Scottish singer - who lives with his parents - thinks he'd be a good catch for a lucky lady.
Asked what he has to offer, he said: ''A bit of wrestling, maybe some kissing, it would be nice to give some kisses.
''My mother makes a really good steak pie and she has been washing my underwear.''
Lewis revealed last month he's still single, despite ''swiping [his] fingers to the bone'' on Tinder in the hopes of finding the one.
Asked how things were going on the dating app, he said: ''It's going.
''I'm swiping my fingers to the bone, and lo and behold, still a single man.
''A real indication of that is I brought my pal from school here, who works in recruitment. So there's no relationship.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.