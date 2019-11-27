Lewis Capaldi has reportedly joined celebrity dating app Raya.

The 'Someone You Love' hitmaker previously admitted he'd signed up to Tinder in a bid to find his special someone, but it seems he's not had any luck as he's now reportedly hunting for a partner on exclusive app Raya.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Lewis has been using Raya for a few weeks in order to speak to fellow celebrity singles.

The publication claims his bio reads: ''I have one dog and am very good at fighting.''

Raya users are encouraged to put one of their favourite songs on their profile, and Lewis has reportedly picked ABBA's 'The Winner Takes It All' as his song of choice.

The news comes after the 23-year-old singer asked Ronnie Wood and Imelda May to help him find a girlfriend.

Ronnie invited him to party with his group the Rolling Stones and told Lewis he'd have ''no problem'' finding someone to date there.

He said: ''Come and be my guest. You'll have no problem mate, that's my ­advice to you, you stick in there, hang in there mate.''

But if he doesn't want to wait that long, Imelda offered to introduce him to two of her single female friends.

Speaking on 'Later With Jools Holland', she said: ''I've got two friends with me who are both ­fabulous and both single.''

The Scottish singer - who lives with his parents - thinks he'd be a good catch for a lucky lady.

Asked what he has to offer, he said: ''A bit of wrestling, maybe some kissing, it would be nice to give some kisses.

''My mother makes a really good steak pie and she has been washing my underwear.''

Lewis revealed last month he's still single, despite ''swiping [his] fingers to the bone'' on Tinder in the hopes of finding the one.

Asked how things were going on the dating app, he said: ''It's going.

''I'm swiping my fingers to the bone, and lo and behold, still a single man.

''A real indication of that is I brought my pal from school here, who works in recruitment. So there's no relationship.''