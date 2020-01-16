Lewis Capaldi has declared himself ''equally as handsome'' as Justin Bieber - and the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker agrees.

The 23-year-old musician took to social media on Thursday (16.01.20) to post a photo of himself that was purposefully taken at an unflattering angle, and joked he was as hunky as both Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes.

He wrote alongside the snap: ''I've decided that I'm equally as handsome as Shawn Mendes and Bieber (sic)''

And although the comment was a joke, Justin himself couldn't wait to boost the 'Someone You Loved' singer's ego, as he took to the comments to agree with him.

The 25-year-old hunk wrote: ''You are.''

Meanwhile, despite being a heartthrob, Lewis has been unlucky in love lately, and recently joined celebrity dating app Raya in a bid to find his perfect match.

Lewis previously signed up to Tinder to look for love, but after coming up short he made the decision to try Raya - which users gain access to via an invite from someone who is already using the service - instead.

The Scottish singer revealed in October he's still single, despite ''swiping [his] fingers to the bone'' on Tinder in the hopes of finding the one.

Asked how things were going on the dating app, he said: ''It's going.

''I'm swiping my fingers to the bone, and lo and behold, still a single man.

''A real indication of that is I brought my pal from school here, who works in recruitment. So there's no relationship.''

But the star - who lives with his parents - thinks he'd be a good catch for a lucky lady.

Asked what he has to offer, he said: ''A bit of wrestling, maybe some kissing, it would be nice to give some kisses.

''My mother makes a really good steak pie and she has been washing my underwear.''