'Someone You Loved' hitmaker Lewis Capaldi has revealed he feels like a ''wrestler'' following his recent success.
Lewis Capaldi feels like a ''wrestler''.
The 23-year-old singer has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his single 'Someone You Loved', and Lewis is still struggling to come to terms with his own success in the US.
He explained: ''I feel like America's sweetheart, at least for a moment.
''At least for a fleeting moment, I feel like I'm the sweetest heart in all of the U.S. of A. It feels good. I feel terrific.
''I feel like I'm a wrestler, and I'm just walking out (to the ring) and there's an American flag, and I'm saying 'U.S.A.! U.S.A.!' That's what I feel like, a wrestler.''
Despite this, Lewis - who was born in Glasgow, Scotland - cannot understand or explain his own popularity in the US.
Speaking to the 'Billboard Pop Shop Podcast', Lewis shared: ''I have no f***in' idea. But I'm happy!
''I have no clue why this piano ballad has done what it's done. I never thought ... we were writing a big song here ... I just wrote a song and thankfully people seemed to like it and maybe I'll be able to pay rent for the next few months!''
Lewis plans to toast his recent success by returning to the UK soon and partying.
He quipped: ''I'm on tour for the next two and a half, three weeks. So, after that two and a half, three weeks, I'm gonna go home, and I'm gonna get so f***ed up, you have no idea.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.