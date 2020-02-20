Lewis Capaldi has hit back after he was trolled for bringing a bottle of tonic wine onto the stage at the BRIT Awards.

The Scottish singer was criticised by some after taking to the stage on Tuesday (18.02.20) with some Buckfast as he accepted his Song of the Year prize for 'Someone You Loved', with one Twitter user posting a picture of him lifting up his trophy in one hand and the bottle in the other.

They wrote: ''We have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol in Scotland. This doesn't help.''

Lewis has now hit back at the tweet, insisting he was enjoying a beverage on his first night off ''in months''.

He tweeted: ''imagine having a drink on my first night off in months after winning two Brit awards, can you believe it?! (sic)''

The 23-year-old star downed a drink after winning his first prize of the evening, New Artist of the Year, after the crowd at London's The O2 dared him to ''down it''.

He then said: ''Thank you very f***ing much, see you in a bit goodnight.''

And Lewis did see the crowd again shortly, as he returned to the stage with a bottle of Buckfast to collect the Song of the Year accolade for 'Someone You Loved'.

While addressing the audience, he revealed the tune is not about his ex-girlfriend, Paige Turley - who is currently on 'Love Island - and reiterated that the song is actually about his late grandmother.

He said: ''My name is Lewis. Thanks very f***ing much. Contrary to many people thinking it's about my ex-girlfriend who you can now see every night on 'Love island', it's actually about my grandmother who sadly passed away a few years ago.

''I hope to God ITV don't contact her to be on a dating show.

''It's the best year of my life. Thanks to my mum and dad for making love and thanks to my grandmother for dying. Sorry. See you later.''