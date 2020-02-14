Lewis Capaldi ''can't imagine ever not feeling out of place'' in the entertainment business.

The 23-year-old singer has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years, and Lewis hopes he doesn't get carried away with his own fame and success.

He explained: ''Who knows? Maybe I will become an absolute a***hole diva in the next couple of years, but right now I can't imagine ever not feeling out of place.

''I mean, I still lose my s**t when I see someone from [the reality TV show] 'Love Island'. Ed Sheeran gave me the best advice. He said that fame may not change you, but it does change the people around you, and you will feel no longer in control of the situation. We're in uncharted territory here.''

Lewis' ex-girlfriend Paige Turley is currently appearing on 'Love Island'.

But the music star has denied that his chart hit 'Someone You Loved' is about his ex.

He told the Times newspaper: ''Me and Paige are on good terms and she's not my girlfriend any more, so when I found out she was on 'Love Island' I was, like, 'Who cares?'

''By all accounts she might win it and best of luck to her, but 'Someone You Loved' is not about Paige.''

Instead, Lewis revealed the song was actually inspired by his grandmother, although he admitted that Paige has influenced some of his other hits.

He said: ''It's about my grandmother. When you're little, your grandmother is a nice old lady who makes you a nice bowl of soup. As you get older you learn about who she actually is and sadly she passed away just as I started to find out about her life.

''A lot of songs on the album may be about Paige, but 'Someone You Loved' isn't one of them.''