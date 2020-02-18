Lewis Capaldi downed his drink and swore as he won his first BRIT Award.

The Scottish superstar won the first prize of the evening, New Artist of the Year, and knocked back his bottle of booze after the crowd at The O2 in London dared him to ''down it''.

And rather than giving a lengthy speech, the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker simply speedily said: Thank you very f***ing much see you in a bit goodnight.''

The win came shortly after Lewis belted out his huge hit 'Someone You Loved'.

He had earlier admitted he hates performing on TV ahead of his BRIT Awards set.

The 'Hold Me While You Wait' hitmaker was feeling really ''nervous'' ahead of his performance at the prestigious ceremony at The O2 this evening (18.02.20).

He told Clara Amfo: ''I wish I wasn't performing. I hate performing on TV. I get very, very, very nervous.

''We will see how I will get on. Try and get through it as quick as you can.''

Lewis also jokingly called his pal Sam Fender - who was also up for the New Artist accolade - Voldemort from 'Harry Potter' after he beat him to the Critics' Choice award in 2019.

He quipped: ''I am sour (jokes).

''He is the Voldemort of my life.

''If I catch that man's eye, there will be fireworks. Angry fireworks. We will come to blows I am sure.

''If you see Sam, I am looking for him.''

Sam had earlier predicted his pal Lewis Capaldi will ''clear up'' at the ceremony.