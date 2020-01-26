Lewis Capaldi is convinced he ''won't win'' a Grammy Award on Sunday (26.01.20).

The 23-year-old singer is nominated for Song of the Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards - which will take place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles - for his breakthrough hit 'Someone You Loved', but he's already ruled out any chance of winning the gong.

He said: ''I'm not going to win the Grammy; it's cool. It's not the end of the world.''

Lewis hasn't even prepared a speech in case he does win, because he's convinced that one of the other nominees - including Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lady GaGa, Taylor Swift, Tanya Tucker, H.E.R., and Lana Del Rey - will snap up the trophy instead.

When asked if he has a speech ready, he said: ''No, because I'm not going to win. I'm completely okay with it. Even when we got the nomination, I was like, 'Oh that's amazing, we'll get to go and see Billie Eilish.' I haven't written a speech because I won't need to use it. But no, whoever wins - whether it's Billie or Lizzo or Lady Gaga or whoever - I'll be there cheering them on.''

Despite having low expectations for the evening, Lewis is excited to be in Los Angeles, and is ''having fun'' in the city.

Asked how he's preparing for the award ceremony, he explained: ''I'd like to say I'm getting my body right, but I've been drinking since I got [to Los Angeles].

''It's been a lot of fun. I've eaten a lot of food and drunk a lot of alcohol. I'm just out here enjoying it because I'll probably never be nominated for a Grammy again. I might as well have fun while I'm here.''

Lewis already has his sights set on rubbing shoulders with his fellow music stars, and wants to meet one singer in particular.

Speaking to People magazine, he said: ''If I could be in Beyonce's vicinity, I think we could come together and be a pairing for the ages.''