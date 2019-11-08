Lewis Capaldi doesn't need to replicate the success of 'Someone You Loved'.

The 22-year-old singer's hit single and debut album 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent' have turned him into a worldwide star, and while he's nervous about the follow-up record he doesn't want to put too much pressure on himself.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said: ''I don't have to have another song as big as 'Someone You Loved' or another album as big.

''I never thought it was going to happen anyway. But it happened - cool, amazing. I'll keep writing but it doesn't have to be this level ­for ever.

''We will try to have as much of a laugh as ­possible. This probably won't last for ever.''

He referenced the old cliche of having a lifetime to write his first LP, and admitted he was trying to ''soak'' up all his experiences from the last couple of years.

He added: ''Everybody says you get your whole life to write your first album and a year and a half for the second, so you can see why there would be issues.

''In that year and a half you get a lifetime of experience. But all that's happened to me in the last two years didn't in the first 22.

''I'm bringing all this s**t together. I soak it up then I'll wring myself out at the end.''

Meanwhile, Niall Horan has joked he's ready to fight Lewis over their new collaboration because the stars want to feature the track on their upcoming albums.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''We just sat down and wrote a tune. I haven't really heard it since but I think it's quite good.

''Maybe one day we could get it out. We might have to scrap for it though.''