Lewis Capaldi can't believe the reaction to his new single 'Before You Go'.

The 23-year-old star released the emotional track - which he wrote about the aftermath of his aunt taking her own life when he was a child - on Tuesday (19.11.19) and the song is already proving popular with his fanbase.

He posted a celebratory post on Instagram, and wrote: ''My new song 'Before You Go' has reached 1️ MILLION plays on @spotify in just over 12 hours! Is also top of the iTunes chart in the UK and Ireland!!!!!!!

''Never ever had a reaction to a release like this before! thank u all so much!!! who has got it on repeat? (sic)''

Despite it's incredibly deep subject matter, Lewis had joked the track would ''mean ever more'' to him if it became a big hit.

He said: ''Seriously one of the most personal songs I've ever written. this song means a lot to me, but it will mean even more if it becomes successful (sic)''

Opening up on the song, the star has revealed inspiration for the song came as he spoke to his mother about the death of her sister almost 20 years ago.

He recently said: ''The song's kind of, it comes from a place of ... it's about suicide and it's about no necessarily the act of it itself obviously, but people after it happens, the aftermath of it and people blaming themselves or starting to think, what could I have done to help that person? Or whatever.

''When I was about five or six I think, my aunt committed suicide and just remember recently speaking to my mum about their feelings, her feelings about going through that sort of rigmarole in your head of, 'What could I have done here? Could I have done anything?' Sort of thing.''

And the release came as the Scottish singer reflected on a ''wild'' year in his career, and his meteoric rise to superstardom following last year's mega hit 'Someone You Loved'.

He tweeted: ''The past year has been absolutely wild, didn't in a million years think all of this stuff would happen to me.

''Less than 2 years ago I was lucky enough to get to gig in small pubs & bars back home in Scotland & somehow am writing this with a number 1 single in America and getting to play to and meet thousands of ya every night all over the world!''