Lewis Capaldi has beaten Selena Gomez to the top spot on the UK album charts this week.

The 23-year-old singer's debut album 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent' bagged the number one spot in the album chart on Friday (17.01.20), marking the record's eighth week on top, and beating off stiff competition from Selena's brand new release 'Rare'.

Selena, 27, missed out on the number one by just 637 chart sales, and despite coming in second, the record still marks her best-performing album in the UK, as it's the first of her albums ever to make it into the Top 10.

'Rare' is Selena's first album in five years, and follows 2015's 'Revival'.

Elsewhere in the charts, Stormzy's album 'Heavy Is The Head' has dropped two places from last week, as it slipped from the top spot to end up in third behind Lewis and Selena.

But it wasn't all bad for the grime star, as his collaboration with Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy, 'Own It', reined supreme on the Official Singles Chart for the third consecutive week.

In the singles chart, Lewis also equalled last week's high scoring single, as his track 'Before You Go' remains steady at number two.

However, in a UK charts first, Sheku Kanneh-Mason has become the first cellist to score a top 10 on the Official Albums Chart, with his second album 'Elgar' finishing this week in eighth place.

Sheku, 20, performed at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, back in 2018, and can now add highest charting cellist of all time to his list of achievements.

Celebrating the news, he told OfficialCharts.com: ''I am so excited that my album is in the Top 10 of the Official UK Album Chart - thank you Edward Elgar for writing such a fantastic piece of music! And thank you to Sir Simon Rattle and all the other great artists who feature on the recording too.''