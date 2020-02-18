Lewis Capaldi bagged two BRITs on Tuesday night (18.02.20).

The Scottish singer scooped New Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for 'Someone You Loved' at the prestigious ceremony at The O2 in London on Tuesday night (18.02.20).

Lewis' first speech was muted by ITV as the 'Grace' hitmaker speedily said: ''Thank you very f***ing much see you in a bit goodnight.''

He then took aim at his ex-girlfriend, Paige Turley - who is currently on 'Love Island - whilst accepting his second accolade of the night as he reiterated that the song is actually about his late grandmother.

He said: ''My name is Lewis. Thanks very f***ing much. Contrary to many people thinking it's about my ex-girlfriend who you can now see every night on 'Love island', it's actually about my grandmother who sadly passed away a few years ago.''

The 23-year-old star - who had clearly hit the booze hard - then thanked his grandmother for ''dying'', before apologising.

He said: ''I hope to God ITV don't contact her to be on a dating show.

''It's the best year of my life. Thanks to my mum and dad for making love and thanks to my grandmother for dying. Sorry. See you later.''

Elsewhere, Dave won the coveted Mastercard Album of The Year title for 'Psychodrama' and Mabel was named Best Female Solo Artist, beating the likes of Charli XCX abd FKA Twigs.

The 'Don't Call Me Up' hitmaker dedicated her win to her musician parents Neneh Cherry and Massive Attack's Cameron McVey.

Grime superstar Stormzy was named Male Artist of the Year.

The rapper paid tribute to the ''best females'' in his team as he collected the statuette.

The 'Crown' rapper - who picked up the same accolade in 2018 - dedicated his win to God before thanking his team and his mother, Abigail.

The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker - who was handed his prize by Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood - said: ''Firstly, first and foremost, I thank God. God I love you, I am so happy, thank God man, thank you to my mum and my incredible Merky team.

To be the best male, I have the best females in my team. I am nothing without these incredible females. To every single person who has supported me, I love you guys. So thank you.''

Elsewhere, Foals were named Group of The Year, beating Bring Me The Horizon, Coldplay, D-Block Europe and Bastille.

Billie Eilish scooped the International Female Solo Artist award, and Tyler, the Creator went home with International Male Solo Artist.

The Rising Star Award - previously known as the Critics' Choice' Award - went to 'Stop This Flame' hitmaker Celeste.

The ceremony saw a show-stopping medley from Lizzo, Harry Styles performed 'Falling', Dave politicised his rendition of 'Black' and the most-anticipated performance of the night was Billie's live debut of her 'No Time To Die' Bond theme with Hans Zimmer, Johnny Marr and her brother Finneas O'Connell.

The 40th BRIT Awards - which was hosted Jack Whitehall - drew to a close with Sir Rod Stewart reuniting with his Faces bandmates Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones.

The last time they performed at the ceremony was in 1993, with Bill Wyman and the late Ian McLagan, when Rod was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution prize.

The winners of the BRITs 2020 was as follows:

Best New Artist - Lewis Capaldi

Female Solo Artist - Mabel

Male Solo Artist - Stormzy

Best Group - Foals

Song of The Year - Lewis Capaldi

Mastercard Album of The Year - Dave

International Female Solo Artist - Billie Eilish

International Male Solo Artist - Tyler, The Creator