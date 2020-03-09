Pop star Lewis Capaldi was sent to an etiquette expert by his record label back in 2018.
Lewis Capaldi's record label sent him to an etiquette expert so he would learn how to walk and talk properly.
The 23-year-old pop star attended a three-hour session with celebrity party organiser Liz Brewer at her home in Chelsea, West London, back in October 2018.
She told the Daily Record newspaper: ''He wasn't a big star then and didn't have the reputation he has now. But they must have thought he had potential to spend that money.
''He was a good pupil and listened carefully.''
Liz refused to confirm exactly how much she was paid for the session, but she admitted it was ''well over four figures''.
She continued: ''None of the classes included any swearing and he never swore when he was with me. He was a perfect pupil.
''It's a great shame he feels he has to swear now as he's a nice guy with huge talent. I think it's an age thing and I'm sure he will grow out of it.''
A spokesperson for Lewis confirmed the etiquette session was part of a jokey video series filmed around the release of his single 'Grace'.
The spokesperson added: ''Lewis' team loves him exactly how he is.''
Meanwhile, Lewis recently sent a congratulatory text to his ex-girlfriend Paige Turley after she won 'Love Island'.
The singer - who won the Best New Artist and Song of the Year accolades at the BRIT Awards in February - and Paige dated each other for around one year, and despite their split, they remain on friendly terms.
Paige - who won the popular dating show - said: ''I actually text him to say congratulations on his BRITs. Yeah, he text me back to congratulate me on 'Love Island' so it's good but I haven't really had a chance to catch up with anybody.''
Asked about their relationship these days, Paige added: ''We're still good friends.''
