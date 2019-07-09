Lewis Capaldi has announced a special orchestra show in Liverpool.

The 'Hold Me While You Wait' hitmaker will play the 'Radio 1 Presents: The Lewis Capaldi Symphony' concert at the northern city's Croxteth Park for a one-off BBC Radio 1 performance on August 5.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Lewis wrote: PLAYING THE ALBUM LIVE WITH AN ORCHESTRA FOR @BBCR!!! honestly so buzzing for this!! show is in liverpool in august!!! tickets have just gone on-sale & are available right here http://bit.ly/lewiscapaldilive ...

be quick ma sens! x (sic)''

Tickets are free and the majority will go to local people.

Meanwhile, Bastille's Dan Smith has just revealed they wrote a song with the Scottish star when he supported them earlier this year.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said: ''We wrote together on tour. It was really nice.

''I've been doing quite a lot of writing with other people.

''We'd always have a studio set up backstage so we wrote a song together, which is awesome.

''He sang it and it sounds incredible.

''His voice is way more impressive and powerful than mine. I love the song, I think it's wicked.''

Lewis and the 'Happier' hitmakers wowed Glastonbury festival last month when he came out and performed 'Joy' with them during their set.

Dan told the Worthy Farm crowd: ''We did a tour earlier this year and Lewis came out with us, and we had the best time with him.

''He's as funny in real life as he is on Instagram. ''While we were on tour, his song went to number one and it stayed there for about nine years.

Thank you for joining us, mate.''