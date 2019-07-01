Lewis Capaldi is set to headline Kew the Music.

The Scottish star will play The Royal Botanical Gardens in London on July 10 with support from Nina Nesbitt and Dusky Grey.

Kew the Music will also see Beverley Knight and Billy Ocean play on July 9, Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra on July 11, garage king Craig David on July 12, 90s punks Garbage on July 13 and and 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hitmaker Rick Astley headlines on July 14.

Tickets for Lewis' show go on sale at 12pm on Monday (01.07.19).

Meanwhile, the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker took his feud with Noel Gallagher to new heights as he made his Glastonbury debut on Saturday (29.06.19).

Lewis took to The Other stage at the Somerset festival in a green parka and matching bucket hat, Oasis' trademark outfits in the 1990s, as a clip of Noel saying ''Who's this Capaldi fella?'' played on repeat on the screens around the stage.

Taking off the parka, Lewis then revealed he was wearing a t-shirt with Noel's face on, surrounded by a heart.

The pair have been exchanging beef back and forth for the last week after Noel called him an ''idiot'' and mocked the popularity of his debut LP 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent'.

In a recent interview with Radio X, Noel said: ''Music is f**king w**k at the moment. Who's this Capaldi fella? Who the f**k's that idiot?''

Taking to his Instagram Stories to respond, Lewis posted a video in which he joked that becoming the latest in a long line of musicians to be ''slagged off'' by Noel was better than having a number one album or number one single.

He said: ''F***ing c'mon! F***ing peaked - slagged off by Noel Gallagher! Number 1 single - who gives a f**k? Number 1 album - who gives a f**k? Noel Gallagher has just slagged me off. This is dreams coming true. It's Father's Day and I'm being slagged off by a man who's old enough to be my dad, and I've never been more happy.''

After wishing Noel a happy Father's Day, the 22-year-old singer filmed himself listening to Oasis' 2002 single 'Stop Crying Your Heart Out'.

And rather than let the war of words die, Noel responded to his jibes by posting a video of his 11-year-old son Donovan pretending to cry whilst singing 'Someone You Loved' on his Twitter account.

He captioned the clip: ''You might wanna try and find some joy in your tunes. You're destroying the youth.''

For more information on Kew the Music visit kewthemusic.org.