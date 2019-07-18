Lewis Capaldi and Noel Gallagher met up and ended their feud.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker has been embroiled in a war of words with the former Oasis rocker but they look to have buried the hatchet after meeting up backstage at Mad Cool festival last weekend.

Lewis told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''I actually met him, I met him at Mad Cool, he was lovely, I gave him a big hug.

''And I whispered in his ear: 'It's going to be OK' and he wriggling, he was wriggling, I pinned him down and I said: 'Noel, come here, it's going to be fine.'

''It's all a good laugh, it's very funny, you can't take it seriously, he doesn't care and I'm not bothered, say what you want.''

Most recently, Lewis had worn a Chewbacca mask to TRNSMT festival, when he also dedicated his rendition of Oasis hit 'Don't Look Back In Anger' to his ''dear, dear father'' Noel and changed the title to 'Don't Chewbac In Anger'.

The band's former guitarist had fumed in an interview: ''F***ing Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes. The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot.''

After the insult, Lewis instantly changed his Twitter username to Chewis Capaldi and updated his profile picture to him as Chewbacca.

Lewis also used his Glastonbury appearance last month to mock Noel.

He donned a green parka and matching bucket hat, the Britpop group's trademark outfits in the 90s, as a clip of Noel saying ''Who's this Capaldi fella?'' played on repeat on the screens around the stage.

Taking off the parka, Lewis then revealed he was wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with Noel's face, surrounded by a heart and the whole stunt was in response to the 'Wonderwall' hitmaker's dismissal of Lewis and his songs in a radio interview that happened before the Worthy Farm gig.

The beef with the 'Hold Me While You Wait' singer started after Noel said in an interview: ''Music is f**king w**k at the moment. Who's this Capaldi fella? Who the f**k's that idiot?''

Taking to his Instagram Stories to respond, Lewis posted a video in which he joked that becoming the latest in a long line of musicians to be ''slagged off'' by Noel was better than having a number one album or number one single.

He said: ''F***ing c'mon! F***ing peaked - slagged off by Noel Gallagher! Number 1 single - who gives a f**k? Number 1 album - who gives a f**k? Noel Gallagher has just slagged me off. This is dreams coming true. It's Father's Day and I'm being slagged off by a man who's old enough to be my dad, and I've never been more happy.''