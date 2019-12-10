Lewis Capaldi and McFly are among the headliners for Greenwich Music Time 2020.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker and the boy band - who reunited for a sold-out show at London's O2 Arena last month - will take to the stage at the open-air concert at London's The Old Royal Naval College.

Lewis will headline the music extravaganza on Thursday July 9th next year, and McFly will close the spectacle on Saturday July 11th.

The event will take place between the 6th and 11th of July, and will see Sarah Brightman headline on the first night.

Lea Salonga and John Barrowman will join forces to headline on July 7th, and Ms. Lauryn Hill will do the same on July 10th.

Peter Taylor, Director of Cuffe & Taylor, said: ''We're delighted to announce our first headliners and what a line-up.

''This is an event like no other and there is truly something for everyone. We love seeing the crowds reaction to these shows, soaking up the atmosphere with incredible live music in a stunning setting. Greenwich Music Time is a very special series of concerts, and we can't wait to bring them back for 2020.''

Earlier this year, Sir Cliff Richard performed at the event on July 1st, and he couldn't wait to take to the stage.

Speaking in 2018, he said: ''Performing once again in such a unique location will be particularly special. Live shows are the best part of being an artist.

''I can connect with my incredible fans directly and thank them for all of their endless love and support.''

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday (13.12.19) and are available at cuffeandtaylor.com.