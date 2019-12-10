Lewis Capaldi, McFly, Sarah Brightman, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and Lea Salonga and John Barrowman will headline Greenwich Music Time 2020 in July.
Lewis Capaldi and McFly are among the headliners for Greenwich Music Time 2020.
The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker and the boy band - who reunited for a sold-out show at London's O2 Arena last month - will take to the stage at the open-air concert at London's The Old Royal Naval College.
Lewis will headline the music extravaganza on Thursday July 9th next year, and McFly will close the spectacle on Saturday July 11th.
The event will take place between the 6th and 11th of July, and will see Sarah Brightman headline on the first night.
Lea Salonga and John Barrowman will join forces to headline on July 7th, and Ms. Lauryn Hill will do the same on July 10th.
Peter Taylor, Director of Cuffe & Taylor, said: ''We're delighted to announce our first headliners and what a line-up.
''This is an event like no other and there is truly something for everyone. We love seeing the crowds reaction to these shows, soaking up the atmosphere with incredible live music in a stunning setting. Greenwich Music Time is a very special series of concerts, and we can't wait to bring them back for 2020.''
Earlier this year, Sir Cliff Richard performed at the event on July 1st, and he couldn't wait to take to the stage.
Speaking in 2018, he said: ''Performing once again in such a unique location will be particularly special. Live shows are the best part of being an artist.
''I can connect with my incredible fans directly and thank them for all of their endless love and support.''
Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday (13.12.19) and are available at cuffeandtaylor.com.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.