Lewis Capaldi, Mark Ronson and Elbow have been named as ''album champions'' for National Album Day (12.10.19).

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker, 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' producer and Guy Garvey and co join rising star Mahalia in supporting the special day to celebrate the format.

As part of the celebrations, the ''#Don'tSkip'' campaign is being launched to encourage music fans to listen to full-length releases in their entirety.

Scottish superstar Lewis, 22 - who released his debut studio album 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' in May - said: ''Absolutely buzzing to be part of National Album Day! Unreal to have finally released my debut album this year & find out that not everyone hates it!

''On the whole I'm very proud of it, although I won't lie there's probably a few stinkers on there, but I'm only human. Hope you don't hate it but if you do don't worry, it's only my life's work.''

Mark - who has worked on hit records including Amy Winehouse's 'Back to Black' and Lily Allen's 'Alright, Still' - says albums continue to bring him ''pure joy'' and are like therapy when you are ''feeling down''.

He said: ''The other day I was feeling down, wandering through Brooklyn with no direction home, and I happened across the WFMU record fair.

''I spent A LOT of my 20's in record fairs, but hadn't been to one in a while.

''Instantly the sight of all the records, mostly in bins, some tacked onto make-shift cardboard dividers, lifted my entire mood.

''The infinite possibility of stumbling across some random 60's psych record or a rare soul record I had never heard of felt so invigorating.

''All the dealers with their crazy, wildly nerdy knowledge.

''This community of people who existed around this one thing - the album. I was so happy to be a part of that.

''To care so much about one thing.

''The album has brought me pure joy since I was old enough to remember. I don't think it will ever stop doing that.''

Whilst 'One Day Like This' hitmakers Elbow are confident that the format is still very much alive, despite the suggested ''threat'' of streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

They said: ''To suggest the album is under threat because of playlists is to suggest that movies will disappear on account of television, they are two completely different things.''

BBC Sounds are the official broadcast partner for National Album Day and in the run up to October 12, there will be a number of events and activities held to celebrate the ''love for the album and the craft that goes into making this culturally significant body of work''.

National Album Day kicked off last year, in the 70th year of the album, and the likes of Paloma Faith, Public Service Broadcasting, Jess Glynne, Novelist, Alice Cooper, and Tom Odell showed their support.

For more information head to www.nationalalbumday.co.uk and follow @AlbumDayUK on Twitter.