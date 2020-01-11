Lewis Capaldi and Dave lead the BRIT Awards nominations with four nods each, whilst Mabel and Stormzy pick up three nods each.
The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker and the 'Funky Friday' rapper will go head to head as they battle for Best Male Solo Artist at the awards ceremony at London's O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 whilst the duo will also take one another in the Mastercard Album of the Year category for 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' and 'Psychodrama' respectively, with stiff competition from Stormzy's new release 'Heavy is the Head', Michael Kiwanuka's self-titled LP and Harry Styles' album, 'Fine Line'.
In the Best Male Solo Artist category, Lewis and Dave will come up against the same competitors - Harry Styles, Michael Kiwanuka and Stormzy.
Meanwhile, Dave is again nominated in the Song of the Year category for 'Location (ft. Burna Boy)', going head to head with AJ Tracey's Ladbroke Grove', Calvin Harris & Rag'N'Bone Man's 'Giant', Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care' and Lewis Capaldi's 'Someone You Loved'. Also nominated is Mark Ronson's 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (ft. Miley Cyrus)', Stormzy's 'Vossi Bop', Sam Smith and Normani's 'Dancing With a Stranger', Tom Walker's 'Just You and I' and Mabel's 'Don't Call Me Up'.
Song of the Year is just one of three nods for Mabel, who is also nominated in the Best New Artist category alongside Aitch, Dave, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Sam Fender as well as Best Female Solo Artist alongside Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, Freya Ridings and Mahalia. Bastille, Bring Me The Horizon, Coldplay, D-Block Europe and Foals will go head to head at next month's ceremony for Best Group.
Taking it international, Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy, Tyler, The Creator, Dermot Kennedy and Post Malone have received nods for International Male Solo Artist whilst 'no tears left to cry' singer Ariana Grande will fight it out against Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey and Lizzo to be named International Female Solo Artist.
The BRIT Awards with Mastercard take place at London's O2 Arena on February 18, 2020.
The full list of nominations for the BRIT Awards with Mastercard 2020 are as follows:
Best Male Solo Artist
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
Best Female Solo Artist
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel
Mahalia
Best New Artist
Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender
Best Group
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Tyler, The Creator
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
Mastercard Album of the Year
Stormzy - 'Heavy is the Head'
Michael Kiwanuka - 'Kiwanuka'
Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Dave - Psychodrama
Harry Styles - Fine Line
Song of the Year
AJ Tracey - 'Ladbroke Grove'
Calvin Harris & Rag'N'Bone Man - 'Giant'
Dave - 'Location (ft. Burna Boy)'
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - 'I Don't Care'
Lewis Capaldi - 'Someone You Loved'
Mabel - 'Don't Call Me Up'
Mark Ronson - 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (ft. Miley Cyrus)'
Sam Smith & Normani - 'Dancing With a Stranger'
Stormzy - 'Vossi Bop'
Tom Walker - 'Just You and I'
