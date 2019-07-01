Lewis Capaldi and Bad Bunny have been confirmed for Apple Music's 'Up Next Live' shows.

The company has announced details for its intimate series of after hours summer performances at stores across the world, which will see exciting artists playing in one city for, one night only.

The diverse roster of stars - all of whom have featured on the 'Apple Music Up Next' show or playlist - will see the likes of 'Someone You Loved' singer Lewis performing on July 31 in Paris, while hip hop star Bad Bunny will kick off the run on July 9 in Milan.

He said: ''The impact [of being part of Up Next] can be seen in everything, in numbers, in plays, in shows.

''There are a lot of fans that, when I go out in the street in the US, people who do not speak Spanish, I think they will not know me and they stop me, they ask me for pictures and they sing my songs.

''It helped me very much to make myself known in a market different from mine, not only the USA, but in places where Spanish is not spoken or where perhaps Latin music does not dominate, exposing my music and giving people the opportunity to get to know what I do.''

Jessie Reyez is set for a show on July 19 in San Francisco, while King Princess will perform on July 25 in Brooklyn.

After Capaldi's Parisian date, Daniel Caesar will continue to the run on August 9 in London, and Ashley McBryde's gig will take place on August 16 in Chicago.

Rounding off the series of concerts will be Khalid, with a show set for the Apple store at Carnegie Library in Washington, D.C.