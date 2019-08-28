Lewis Capaldi, Mark Ronson, Elbow and Mahalia have selected album covers to feature in artwork exhibitions at Network Rail stations across the UK for National Album Day.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker, 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' producer and Guy Garvey and co join rising star Mahalia as ''album champions'' for National Album Day (12.10.19) this year.

In the run up to the big day, the artwork they've personally selected will be displayed at Glasgow Central Station on September 10, Manchester Piccadilly from September 19, Birmingham New Street on September 30 and London's King's Cross St Pancras from October 9.

Glaswegian Lewis is representing Scotland, Elbow the North, Birmingham-based Mahalia, the Midlands and Mark, London and the South.

They have each selected the six albums that have inspired them from their areas, whilst The Official Charts Company have also compiled the six best-selling albums of each area.

Artists featured in the Network Rail 'The Sounds Of..' exhibition include Amy Winehouse, The Streets, Robbie Williams, Black Sabbath, Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Fleetwood Mac, Emeli Sandé, Susan Boyle, Belle & Sebastian, Primal Scream, David Bowie, Take That, Oasis, The Stone Roses, The Beatles, Ed Sheeran, Dizzee Rascal, Dave, Blur and The Clash - who are reissuing their seminal LP 'London Calling' the day before National Album Day.

As part of the celebrations, the ''#Don'tSkip'' campaign has been launched to encourage music fans to listen to full-length releases in their entirety.

Scottish superstar Lewis, 22 - who released his debut studio album 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' in May - said: ''Absolutely buzzing to be part of National Album Day! Unreal to have finally released my debut album this year & find out that not everyone hates it!

''On the whole I'm very proud of it, although I won't lie there's probably a few stinkers on there, but I'm only human. Hope you don't hate it but if you do don't worry, it's only my life's work.''

BBC Sounds are the official broadcast partner for National Album Day and in the run up to October 12, there will be a number of events and activities held to celebrate the ''love for the album and the craft that goes into making this culturally significant body of work''.

For more information head to www.nationalalbumday.co.uk and follow @AlbumDayUK on Twitter.