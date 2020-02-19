Lewis Capaldi thinks the last 12 months of his life have been ''f*****g unbelievable''.

The 23-year-old singer enjoyed a meteoric rise during 2019, and Lewis has admitted he's still struggling to ''process'' his own success.

Lewis reflected: ''It's been f*****g unbelievable.

''It's very hard to process because everything's so fast sometimes but it's just been the most incredible last 12 months and actually we're finishing it up, we're going to finish this album tour on October 2 in the O2. So that'll be a good way to see it all off.''

Lewis has topped the charts all around the world and won numerous accolades in recent times - but he has no doubts about his highlight of the last year.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker said that playing Glastonbury during the summer was his high point of 2019.

Asked if he could recall one specific highlight from the previous 12 months, he replied: ''Glastonbury for sure just because I've never seen that many f*****g people in one place before.''

Despite his recent success, Lewis remains single and is still looking for love.

The singer is eager to find a new girlfriend soon, having previously dated reality TV star Paige Turley.

Asked if he had a new partner, he told The Sun newspaper: ''Not quite yet no but the search continues. On the prowl? I dunno, that makes it sound quite lascivious.''

Meanwhile, Lewis was the big winner at the BRITs 2020.

The chart-topping star scooped New Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for 'Someone You Loved' at the prestigious ceremony at The O2 in London on Tuesday night (18.02.20).

During one of his acceptance speeches, Lewis clarified that 'Someone You Loved' was about his late grandmother - and not his ex-girlfriend, who is currently starring on 'Love Island'.

He said: ''Contrary to many people thinking it's about my ex-girlfriend - who you can now see every night on 'Love island' - it's actually about my grandmother, who sadly passed away a few years ago.''