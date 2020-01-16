Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Lewis Capaldi are to perform at this year's BRIT Awards.

As well as the trio, Mabel and Stormzy will also take to the stage at the glitzy awards ceremony, which will take place on February 18th at London's O2 Arena, and all five have been nominated for accolades.

BRITs bosses are thought to be hoping Billie unveils her James Bond theme tune at the bash, after it was confirmed this week that she has written the song for 'No Time To Die', the forthcoming film in the franchise.

An insider told The Sun's Bizarre column: ''Bosses feel Billie is a coup now she has been confirmed as singing the theme for the next Bond film.

''They see it as the perfect opportunity to unveil the song and know it will be must-see TV, because everyone wants to hear it.

''It has been a secret for weeks though, so only now can they have the discussions about whether she will perform that or something else.''

BRITs Rising Star winner Celeste was previously announced as performing at the event.

Lewis and Dave lead the BRIT Awards nominations with four nods each, with the pair set to battle it out for Best Male Solo Artist at the ceremony, which will be hosted by Jack Whitehall.

The duo will go head-to-head in the Mastercard Album of the Year category with Lewis' record 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' taking on Dave's 'Psychodrama', but the pair will also face stiff competition from Harry's album 'Fine Line', Stormzy's recent release 'Heavy is the Head', and Michael Kiwanuka's self-titled LP.

The same competitors will go up against one another in the Best Male Solo Artist category.

Billie is up for the International Female Solo Artist prize alongside singer Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey and Lizzo.