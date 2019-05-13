Levi Roots' life story is to be turned into a movie.

Writing and producing duo Meg Leonard and Nick Moorcroft are planning a new biopic to tell the story of the 60-year-old reggae musician and celebrity chef and how he created his Caribbean food and drink empire.

The film will tell the story of Levi growing up in Jamaica where he was too poor to buy shoes and could not read and write before emigrating to Britain aged 11.

He was later sentenced to nine years in prison for drugs offences, before turning his life around and appearing on 'Dragons Den' where he first pitched his now famous Reggae Reggae Sauce.

Levi told The Guardian newspaper that being immortalised on screen is: ''It's 'fab-ilicious', which is that sweet point between fabulous and delicious ... It's amazing.''

Moorcroft added the film will be a ''life-affirming tale of hopes, dreams and second-chances, all set to an uplifting reggae soundtrack and bathed in Caribbean sunshine''.

The film will be shot next spring in Jamaica and Britain, particularly around Roots' home in Brixton, South London.

Leonard hailed Levi as the ''embodiment of triumph over adversity'' and insisted his story is a ''classic redemptive tale, and so relevant''.

The chef went on to explain that despite adversity, his story will be told as a comedy because, ''it's life itself''.

Levi added: ''You have to laugh at yourself. I would love it to show the warts and all.''

It is so far unknown who will play Levi in the film, however, the businessman is keen to a cameo in the movie.

He said: ''Maybe a bumbling takeaway shop owner who never has anything on the menu.''