Letoya Luckett has given birth to a baby girl.

The original Destiny's Child member and her husband Tommicus Walker welcomed daughter Gianna Iman into the world on Friday (04.01.18) and couldn't be happier.

The 37-year-old singer shared a photo of her own and Gianna's hands on Instagram and wrote: ''Gianna Iman walker Born 1/ 4/19 7 Lbs 15oz.

''Our lives are forever changed (sic)''

The 'T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle' star revealed in October that she and her spouse were expecting a baby girl.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: ''She's already become the light of my life. Mommy & Daddy can't wait to meet you baby girl! #IssaGurl.(sic)''

And LeToya also used the social media app to announce her pregnancy by posting a cute video featuring her six-year-old stepdaughter Madison.

In the clip, the youngster said: ''Hi, my name is Madison Walker. I know something you don't know.

''Mmm, I think I'll give you a hint. I'm going to sing you a song.

''Daddy and Ms. Toya sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G. Eww, gross! First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby! (sic)''

Madison then held up a number of ultrasound pictures in between footage of LeToya and Tommicus' wedding.

LeToya recently admitted all her prayers were answered when she fell pregnant.

She said: ''When you really hand the reins over [to Him] and get out of the driver seat of your life, and really allow God to step in and do what he's been doing all along and get out of the way, then boom...it happens.

''So maybe a couple months after I threw that list out and said, 'God, I'm giving this over to you', it happened.''