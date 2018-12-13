Letitia Wright didn't feel any awkwardness when she had to participate in romantic scenes with her friend John Boyega for their play 'The Convert'.

The 25-year-old actress insists she didn't feel embarrassed at all when getting close to John because the pair get on really well and they both just wanted to make sure they did the story justice.

When asked by ES Magazine whether there was any awkwardness between the pair, she said: ''No, because John is a good friend of mine. More than anything I'm just really happy to see this kind of story being told. It's two people in love facing an obstacle. [They could have cast] anyone but it ended up being us.''

The new production - which was written by Letitia's 'Black Panther' co-star Danai Gurira - follows the story of a young girl who escapes an arranged marriage in 19th century Rhodesia, modern day Zimbabwe, and discovers Christianity after finding herself working for a Catholic priest.

When she first read the script, the 'Avengers: Infinity War' actress admits it made her consider her own Christian faith.

She said: ''When I read it, it [seemed to be] asking what Christianity or Catholicism would look like if it hadn't been forced upon a society and a culture. That question flows through-out the whole play and made me look at myself, too.''

Letitia explained that Danai among others have inspired her to ''create her own stories'' and insisted that the projects of her friends and co-stars will positively impact the amount of diversity in the film industry.

She said: ''The people I'm around - Michael B. Jordan, John Boyega, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman - are making movies, producing, writing, coming up with solutions. I think everybody putting these ideas into the world is helping. And it's inspiring me to create my own stories, too.''