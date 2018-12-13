Letitia Wright didn't at all feel embarrassed when undertaking romantic scenes in her new play 'The Convert' with her co-star and good friend John Boyega.
Letitia Wright didn't feel any awkwardness when she had to participate in romantic scenes with her friend John Boyega for their play 'The Convert'.
The 25-year-old actress insists she didn't feel embarrassed at all when getting close to John because the pair get on really well and they both just wanted to make sure they did the story justice.
When asked by ES Magazine whether there was any awkwardness between the pair, she said: ''No, because John is a good friend of mine. More than anything I'm just really happy to see this kind of story being told. It's two people in love facing an obstacle. [They could have cast] anyone but it ended up being us.''
The new production - which was written by Letitia's 'Black Panther' co-star Danai Gurira - follows the story of a young girl who escapes an arranged marriage in 19th century Rhodesia, modern day Zimbabwe, and discovers Christianity after finding herself working for a Catholic priest.
When she first read the script, the 'Avengers: Infinity War' actress admits it made her consider her own Christian faith.
She said: ''When I read it, it [seemed to be] asking what Christianity or Catholicism would look like if it hadn't been forced upon a society and a culture. That question flows through-out the whole play and made me look at myself, too.''
Letitia explained that Danai among others have inspired her to ''create her own stories'' and insisted that the projects of her friends and co-stars will positively impact the amount of diversity in the film industry.
She said: ''The people I'm around - Michael B. Jordan, John Boyega, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman - are making movies, producing, writing, coming up with solutions. I think everybody putting these ideas into the world is helping. And it's inspiring me to create my own stories, too.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
It’s the year 2045 and the only way to survive on Earth is to escape...
Jamie and Leanne are the best of friends and the two girls find themselves constantly...
Mo and Rashid are the sons of two Egyptian immigrants growing up in a cultured...
Sharply well-observed, this punchy British drama is packed with rising-star talent, including its gifted first-time...