Letitia Wright discovered her favourite foundation after stealing it from her sister.

The 25-year-old actress only started using her favourite skin product, Bareminerals Original Foundation, after borrowing it from her sister and thinks the ''amazing'' foundation immediately makes her ''face glow'' after applying it.

In an interview with British Vogue, she said: ''I used to steal Bareminerals products from my sister! Then a few months later I was thinking I really wanted to work with them, and they hit me up. Every day I go straight to Bareminerals Original Foundation.

''I just dip into it, real quick, get it onto the brush, swipe my face. And I don't know what happens but my face starts to glow.

''I don't know what they put in that thing, but it's amazing. And then I put my mascara on and some lip balm, which is also from Bareminerals, and I just go! I'm out of the house and it stays on my face all day, you don't have to worry about it.''

Although the 'Black Panther' star opts for a more natural look during the day, her go-to party look includes ''something funky'' with her eye make-up although ''nothing crazy'' as she wants her make-up look to enhance her natural features.

She said: ''For going out, I'm more of an eyes person, I like to keep everything neutral with my lips. We try to do something funky or make it pop.

''You know, dark eyeshadows, really big eyelashes sometimes. Nothing crazy - I always try to make everything stay in alignment with myself. I just want to enhance what's already there, you know? ''