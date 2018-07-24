Letitia Wright was ''depressed and full of anxiety'' before she found fame as she felt the ''pressure to be accepted''.
Letitia Wright was ''depressed and full of anxiety'' before she found fame.
The 'Black Panther' star admits she struggled with her mental health before she rose to fame as she felt the ''pressure to be accepted''.
She told W magazine: ''I was depressed and full of anxiety. I think it was that pressure to be accepted, to be somebody. When you're looking outside of yourself for happiness and validation, a mean comment on social media can wreck you. I was OK when I was on set, hiding behind my work, but when I wasn't acting I was full of fear and doubt, trying to fill this void inside of me any way I could: drinking, smoking. It was bad.''
Meanwhile, the 24-year-old actress previously confessed she almost gave up acting before she found God.
She said: ''Yeah I was going through a lot. A very difficult time in my life and I just needed to take a break from acting because I really idolised it. So I came off from it and I went on a journey to discover God and my relationship with God and I became a Christian and it really gave me so much love and life within myself and so much I felt secure and I felt I didn't need validation from anyone else or from getting a part. And my happiness wasn't dependent on that. It was dependent on my relationship with God. I am centred in who I am and I'm really grateful. I'm not perfect especially as a Christian you're not perfect but you're walking every day and trying to just stay connected and yeah it's helped me a lot and I'm really grateful.''
Seven songs to take you to victory, or seven songs to dry your eyes to.
Idris Elba has unveiled his new indie imprint 7Wallace Music.
It's that time of year again. 'Today we celebrate our Independence Day!'
We could watch this guy all day.
It’s the year 2045 and the only way to survive on Earth is to escape...
Jamie and Leanne are the best of friends and the two girls find themselves constantly...
Mo and Rashid are the sons of two Egyptian immigrants growing up in a cultured...
Sharply well-observed, this punchy British drama is packed with rising-star talent, including its gifted first-time...