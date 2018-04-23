Letitia Wright discovered a new skincare regime whilst filming 'Black Panther'.

The 24-year-old actress' skin suffered the after-effects of the fight scenes when she shot the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie - in which she plays Princess of Wakanda Shuri, T'Challa's genius scientist sister - with her skin often left clogged with dirt and dust at the end of each day.

Letitia needed to take action to keep her complexion fresh and so learned a new daily cleansing routine and she now knows that the secret to glowing skin is a ''really nice'' exfoliator.

Speaking to Glamour.com, she said: ''The 'Black Panther' world taught me about the importance of exfoliating, I would go home and get some really nice scrubs and scrub out of the dirt and the dust that's been from a big day of fighting scenes. Sleep, water and exfoliation.''

The 24-year-old British actress reprises her role in the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War' movie and has formed a close bond with Sebastian Stan who plays Bucky Barnes - now known as the White Wolf - in the MCU and although the 35-year-old actor advocates good sleep to stay healthy, his busy schedule means he often misses out on his required rest.

In the joint interview, Sebastian said: ''Letitia would always look beautiful [on set], she's being very modest, I would tell you to go out and get sleep, obviously I'm not a good representative of that so don't look at me for that but sleep is the way to go.''

The pair became firm friends after working together on 'Black Panther' where it is revealed in the post-movie credits that Shuri is helping Bucky recover from his brainwashing in 'Captain America: Civil War' - where the film's end-credits show him heading for the fictional African country Wakanda - and gives excited fans a glimpse into their storylines for the highly anticipated movie released later this month.