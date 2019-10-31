Letitia Wright won't take on roles that are not ''progressive'' for her community.

The 'Black Panther' star feels it is important that she practices what she preaches and only accepts acting jobs if she feels they are ''meaningful''.

She said: ''Early on, I would just say no if the roles weren't progressive for myself or my community. You are told there's not much for you. I just ignored it and I'm still ignoring it. I want to work with anyone who has something to say. If it's meaningful and serves a purpose, I'm up for it.''

Letitia rose to fame playing Shuri in 'Black Panther' and she admits the success of it was ''overwhelming'' for her because she didn't expect a ''response'' like that to a movie that ''represented the African diaspora''.

She added: ''After the premiere, it was overwhelming. I didn't expect that response to the film. It was doing something that wasn't done before and it represented the African diaspora. It also took the idea that an all-black cast cannot make this amount of money and slapped it in the face ... I hadn't seen a young black girl like that in so long. They're very few and far between. A lot of girls related to Shuri and I'm really proud of that.''

And the 26-year-old actress is desperate for an all-female Marvel film after the ''beautiful'' all female battle sequence on 'Avengers: End Game'.

She told the December issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''It was a beautiful moment. We spent most of the time trying to convince the producers that we should get an all-female Marvel film. After every take we'd be like, 'Did you see that? We don't need the guys!'''

The December issue of 'Harper's Bazaar' is on sale now.