Letitia Wright as admitted that she never expected ''black girls like me'' fronting a beauty campaign.
Letitia Wright ''never thought'' she would be in a beauty advertisement.
The 25-year-old actress is fronting bareMinerals latest campaign, and has admitted that she never expected ''black girls like me [to be] doing that'' and insisted it felt ''naturally cool'' to front the beauty brand.
In an interview with Glamour, she said: ''I never thought that anyone would ask me to be in a beauty campaign I didn't see myself and black girls like me doing that.
''For bareMinerals to hit my people up and the fact I used bareMinerals before, meant it naturally felt cool to be part of it.''
The 'Black Panther' star hopes that the campaign will inspire ''young girls'' and have a positive effect on ''people for a long time to come.''
She said: ''It inspires young girls in general, especially close to home, to have my little sister and Mum walk into Debenhams and my sister see it's not impossible.
''It's inspirational for someone like my sister to have someone she sees everyday celebrated in this way is and for that to have a positive effect on people for a long time to come.''
The 'Avengers: Infinity War' actress went on to explain that she feels cosmetics should be used to enhance natural beauty and never to hide insecurities.
She said: ''I never sought validation from anyone else growing up. Make-up should never be used to cover up insecurities...
''Naturally seeing that and having my religion meant that I didn't need validation from anyone else. If I didn't want to wear makeup then great, or if I did, great!
''If you put on a product like bareMinerals and you feel like you don't need to put it on to cover up insecurities, the foundation is already there. I know the foundation is already there in myself worth and then when I put it on, I just feel extra fly!''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
It’s the year 2045 and the only way to survive on Earth is to escape...
Jamie and Leanne are the best of friends and the two girls find themselves constantly...
Mo and Rashid are the sons of two Egyptian immigrants growing up in a cultured...
Sharply well-observed, this punchy British drama is packed with rising-star talent, including its gifted first-time...