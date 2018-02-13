Letitia Wright hopes 'Black Panther' will make ''different normal''.

The 24-year-old actress landed a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as tech-whizz Shuri in the new 'Black Panther' movie, but Wright believes this image is not usually associated with ''young black women'', and she hopes this will change.

Wright told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''So many young black women love science, technology, engineering and maths.

''But that's not the widely held image of the kind of person who likes those things.

''We're happy that people are feeling the film, but we also just want it to become normal. We're trying to make different normal.''

'Black Panther' has been praised for having a predominately black cast that includes the likes of Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira.

Meanwhile, Wright - who will be reprising role in 'Avengers: Infinity War' - recently admitted she almost walked away from acting during a ''very difficult'' period in her life.

But after taking a break and becoming a devout Christian she re-discovered her passion for the art form.

Wright said: ''Yeah, I was going through a lot.

''A very difficult time in my life and I just needed to take a break from acting because I really idolised it.

''So I came off from it and I went on a journey to discover God and my relationship with God and I became a Christian and it really gave me so much love and life within myself and so much I felt secure and I felt I didn't need validation from anyone else or from getting a part.

''And my happiness wasn't dependent on that. It was dependent on my relationship with God.''