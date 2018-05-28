Letitia Wright is ''honoured'' to be considered a Disney Princess.

The 'Black Panther' actress plays Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and as the film studios is owned by the Walt Disney Company, fans have pointed out that she is in iconic company.

Opening up on the technicality during the MCM Comic-con in London over the weekend, she said: ''I'm so honoured, seriously. I grew up on the Disney movies and grew up with the Disney Princesses and they didn't really look like me. But now, you can go buy action figures and say 'this is a Disney Princess' - right on!''

The Disney Princess franchise officially includes Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, Rapunzel, and Merida - but Marvel fanatics are already placing Shuri in that company.

The 24-year-old star joked it was a lot of ''pressure'', but admitted it was amazing to see the reaction from fans - and promised there is more to come.

As reported by Deadline, she added: ''I was like, 'what's this Disney Princess pressure? Do I have to be perfect?'

''Then I realized that everyone's just so geeked about having a different kind of female character in the Marvel universe and the Disney universe.

''And there's going to be much, much more - I'm not the only Disney Princess to come to the surface and claim that title.''

Wright also hinted at the future of the Marvel franchise, and admitted after the events of 'Avengers: Infinity War', her character could be ready to step up as Wakanda's future leader.

She said: ''To be comic-book accurate, yes.''