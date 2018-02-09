Letitia Wright almost gave up acting before she found God.

The 24-year-old actress landed her big break in the 2016 movie 'Urban Hymn' and now Wright has a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Shuri in the new 'Black Panther' movie, but she admitted she almost walked away from her passion during a ''very difficult'' period in her life.

But after taking a break and becoming a devout Christian she re-discovered her passion for the art form.

Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning' on Friday (09.02.18). Wright said: ''Yeah I was going through a lot. A very difficult time in my life and I just needed to take a break from acting because I really idolised it. So I came off from it and I went on a journey to discover God and my relationship with God and I became a Christian and it really gave me so much love and life within myself and so much I felt secure and I felt I didn't need validation from anyone else or from getting a part. And my happiness wasn't dependent on that. It was dependent on my relationship with God.''

Because of her religious beliefs, Letitia - who will reprise her role as Shuri in the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War' - doesn't rely on her career for validation in her life and that has helped her acting.

She said: ''I am centred in who I am and I'm really grateful. I'm not perfect especially as a Christian you're not perfect but you're walking every day and trying to just stay connected and yeah it's helped me a lot and I'm really grateful.''

'Black Panther' also stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira.

Letitia will next be seen in Steven Spielberg's latest movie 'Ready Player One' alongside Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J Miller, Simon Pegg and Mark Rylance.