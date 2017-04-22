Leslie Uggams is set to reprise her role in 'Deadpool 2'.

The 73-year-old actress has confirmed she will be donning the black glasses once again as she has said her character Blind Al will ''definitely'' be making an appearance in the upcoming sequel to the popular Marvel Comics movie.

When asked by BlackFilm.com if she has a role in the second instalment, Leslie simply replied: ''Definitely.''

Blind Al became a fan favourite after the 2016 movie, after Leslie's strong chemistry with Ryan Reynolds - who stars as the titular anti-hero - lent itself to some humorous scenes between the pair.

Meanwhile, Josh Brolin was recently cast as Cable in the hotly anticipated sequel, after he was reportedly handed a four-film deal by Marvel studio bosses.

Josh's on-screen character was co-created by 'Deadpool' co-creator Rob Liefeld and writer Louise Simonson, and has previously been described as being the antithesis of the movie's central character.

Also recently cast for 'Deadpool 2' was 'Atlanta' star Zazie Beetz, who will play the role of Domino, a mutant who has developed telekinetic powers.

Ryan, 40, broke the news of Zazie's casting when he took to Twitter last month and shared a picture of domino pieces lined up beside one another to spell out the newcomer's name on his Twitter account, which he captioned: ''Domino effect (sic).''

The star also tweeted a picture of Zazie, whose face has been edited onto a comic book cover, riding on top of Deadpool, which he wrote: ''Zazie Beetz Effect. (sic).''

The upcoming production is set to be directed by David Leitch, who replaced Tim Miller in last year's movie.

'Deadpool 2' is scheduled for release in 2018.