Comedy actress Leslie Mann admits she found it very tough when her oldest daughter Maude Apatow went to college in Chicago and she cried a lot.
Leslie Mann couldn't stop crying when her oldest daughter went to college because it was the ''saddest time ever'' for her.
The 'Blockers' star has two girls, 20-year-old Maude and 16-year-old Iris, with her director husband Judd Apatow, and she admits she is prepared for Maude to hit the milestone birthday of 21 because she already wept for her lost childhood when she took her to college in Chicago.
Speaking to the winter issue of NewBeauty magazine, Leslie said: ''The biggest milestone for me was when she went away to college. I think I cried for four years before she went, and then the week that we brought her to Chicago to set up her dorm room and everything, I had no control over my tears and my sadness. It was just the saddest time ever. Then she came home a year-and-a-half later. She also has a boyfriend who lives in London, so she's been staying there a little bit, too. But she's basically back! And that's really nice. The 21 thing is definitely a big deal, but it's not as massive as going away to college - at least not for me.''
Leslie has also opened up on what life is like at her female dominated home and she insists that her spouse Judd, 51, has not picked up any fashion or grooming tips from the women in his life and still ''dresses like a 14-year-old boy''.
She shared: ''He is resistant to most things. He still dresses like a 14-year-old boy and refuses to stop. We were in Paris a few years ago and went into this empty restaurant, trying to get a bite to eat before the airport. We walk up, and the hostess looks Judd up and down, gives him a dirty look, and says, 'The restaurant is full,' then turned and walked away. We can't go places because of him - he is such a slob! For beauty stuff, he's kind of open to buying something for blackheads, but then he never uses it. He doesn't use any hair products or anything; he uses Irish Spring soap and then whatever leftover shampoo is in the shower. For a long time, he was using my purple shampoo for blonds and I don't think he knew that it was toning his hair into a nice lavender hue!''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
The idea of children become functioning adults is often a terrifying thought for parents, especially...
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
When Alice finds herself single after her last relationship comes to an end, her friend...
Both the characters and the tone have been updated as a new generation of Grizwolds...
What's more important than family? For the Griswold family, nothing. Rusty (Ed Helms) decides that...
WARNING THIS IS THE RED BAND TRAILER.The Griswolds return to Walley World - only this...
While the story isn't particularly original, and the movie tends to drift over the top...
After the snappy, clever 2011 original, this sequel feels rather lazy by comparison: it's still...
With a constant barrage of hilarious visual and verbal gags, this riotous animated adventure might...
One woman thinks she's on a roll with the first serious boyfriend she's had in...
Mr. Peabody is doubtlessly the most intelligent and most accomplished dog on the planet, and...