Leslie Mann couldn't stop crying when her oldest daughter went to college because it was the ''saddest time ever'' for her.

The 'Blockers' star has two girls, 20-year-old Maude and 16-year-old Iris, with her director husband Judd Apatow, and she admits she is prepared for Maude to hit the milestone birthday of 21 because she already wept for her lost childhood when she took her to college in Chicago.

Speaking to the winter issue of NewBeauty magazine, Leslie said: ''The biggest milestone for me was when she went away to college. I think I cried for four years before she went, and then the week that we brought her to Chicago to set up her dorm room and everything, I had no control over my tears and my sadness. It was just the saddest time ever. Then she came home a year-and-a-half later. She also has a boyfriend who lives in London, so she's been staying there a little bit, too. But she's basically back! And that's really nice. The 21 thing is definitely a big deal, but it's not as massive as going away to college - at least not for me.''

Leslie has also opened up on what life is like at her female dominated home and she insists that her spouse Judd, 51, has not picked up any fashion or grooming tips from the women in his life and still ''dresses like a 14-year-old boy''.

She shared: ''He is resistant to most things. He still dresses like a 14-year-old boy and refuses to stop. We were in Paris a few years ago and went into this empty restaurant, trying to get a bite to eat before the airport. We walk up, and the hostess looks Judd up and down, gives him a dirty look, and says, 'The restaurant is full,' then turned and walked away. We can't go places because of him - he is such a slob! For beauty stuff, he's kind of open to buying something for blackheads, but then he never uses it. He doesn't use any hair products or anything; he uses Irish Spring soap and then whatever leftover shampoo is in the shower. For a long time, he was using my purple shampoo for blonds and I don't think he knew that it was toning his hair into a nice lavender hue!''